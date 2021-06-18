Sui social Young ha postato veri e propri messaggi d’amore nei confronti dei nerazzurri e dei suoi tifosi. Le sue parole piene di affetto

Ashley Young lascia l’Inter per accasarsi all’Aston Villa, squadra in cui ha già giocato in passato. Lo fa spiegandolo in un post lunghissimo nel quale ci ha tenuto a ringraziare i nerazzurri e i suoi tifosi con parole bellissime piene d’affetto ricordando che, il 19° scudetto e la festa con i tifosi fuori dallo stadio, non la dimenticherà mai:

LEGGI ANCHE>>> Inter, scambio tra partenti | Nuovo affare con Mourinho

Thank you @Inter, the players, the staff and of course you, the fans. The welcome from day one until the last day was incredible. You welcomed me into the Inter Family with open arms and I can’t thank you enough 💙🖤 you will always have a place in my heart as I watch from afar. pic.twitter.com/0pY7Kd48br

— Ashley Young (@youngy18) June 18, 2021