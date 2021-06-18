Young lascia l’Inter e ricorda ai tifosi: “Questo scudetto è per voi”

Sui social Young ha postato veri e propri messaggi d’amore nei confronti dei nerazzurri e dei suoi tifosi. Le sue parole piene di affetto

Ashley Young lascia l’Inter per accasarsi all’Aston Villa, squadra in cui ha già giocato in passato. Lo fa spiegandolo in un post lunghissimo nel quale ci ha tenuto a ringraziare i nerazzurri e i suoi tifosi con parole bellissime piene d’affetto ricordando che, il 19° scudetto e la festa con i tifosi fuori dallo stadio, non la dimenticherà mai:

