Il fondo sovrano Saudita PIF investe in Premier League, notizia ufficiale data dal Newcastle.

Niente acquisizione delle quote dell’Inter, il fondo sovrano Saudita PIF investe i propri capitali in Premier League. Il Newcastle, infatti, ufficializza la cessione del 100% del club proprio al fondo PIF. Nelle scorse settimane si paventava un interessamento alle quote societarie dell’Inter , circa il 35%, ma a questo punto si è rivelato un nulla di fatto. Una notizia gonfiata dai social network che è rimbalzata in tutto il Mondo, ma oggi l’epilogo è diverso. Questo è l’annuncio del Newcastle, pubblicato poco fà sulla pagina ufficiale di Twitter dei MgPie’s: “Un gruppo di investimento, guidato da Public Investment Fund, che comprende anche PCP Capital Partners e RB Spots & Media, ha completato l’acquisizione del 100% di Newcastle United Limited e Newcastle United Football”.

🤝 An investment group led by the Public Investment Fund, and also comprising PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has completed the acquisition of 100% of Newcastle United Limited and Newcastle United Football Club Limited from St. James Holdings Limited.

⚫️⚪️

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 7, 2021